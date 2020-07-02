1/1
Erin Brush
1984 - 2020
Loch Sheldrake, NY
Erin Brush, of Loch Sheldrake, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was 35.
She was the daughter of Jeffrey Brush and Nancy J. Knier, born on August 26, 1984 in Middletown, NY.
Erin attended Hamilton Bicentennial Elementary School in Port Jervis, Tri-Valley High School and then later earned her Associate's Degree from SUNY Sullivan. She was most recently employed at Shoprite as a personal shopper. In her younger years, she loved cheerleading which stemmed from her love of dancing and even went on to be a Pop Warner Cheerleading Coach. In her free time she enjoyed being out on the water on the boat. She was a loving companion, mother, daughter, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.
She is survived by her fiancé, Justin Nicolai; her children: Audrey, Hannah and Justin Nicolai Jr.; her mother, Nancy J. Knier; her sisters, Kristin Gonzalez and her husband, Martin and Chelsea Knier; as well as several aunts, uncles cousins, nieces and nephews.
A limited visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 5th at Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, 396 State Route 52, Woodbourne, NY 12788. A funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Social distancing guidelines set forth by the New York State Department of Health will be in place; a limit of 10 visitors at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and facemasks are required at all times. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6th at Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
5
Funeral service
06:30 PM
JUL
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Calvary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
396 Main Street
Woodbourne, NY 12788
(845) 434-7363
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this time.
The Staff of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home
