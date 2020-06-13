Erin Garry
June 4, 2020
Manhattan, NY
Erin Garry, 36 of Manhattan passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on June 4th, at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital. She was surrounded by many who loved her.
Erin was raised in White Lake, New York, where you could find her running loops and skiing circles around the lake that was home to her family for many generations. From a young age, she valued education and spent much of her time honing her skills as a musician, athlete, and scholar. She graduated at the top of her class at Monticello High school, held a Bachelor's degree from Cornell, and began her career as a public educator when she joined the New York City Teaching Fellows in 2007. After entering NYC's first cohort of the Leadership Advancement program, Erin was placed as Vice Principal at the Bronx Academy of Letters, where she took over as Principal in 2018. Erin added vibrancy and joy to the world as a dedicated philanthropist, loyal friend, and prolific baker of vegan sweet treats. She was both a caretaker and a warrior for her community, performing seemingly endless acts of love for everyone she knew.
Erin's life will be celebrated by her parents, Ken and Diane Garry; her siblings, Meghan and John Garry; her partner, Andrew Hartz, and so many family members, friends, colleagues, and students that we would need an entire novel to include them all.
A memorial will be held at a later date in New York City. Visit rememberingeringarry.com, a virtual tribute to Erin, to share your memories and contribute to the Erin Garry Scholarship Fund. A guest book and prayer cards will be available from 12 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 14th at Ramsay's Funeral Home in Kauneonga Lake.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramday Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
