Erin Louise McGinley
June 20, 1960 - May 20, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Erin Louise McGinley of Grahamsville, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home. She was 59.
She was the daughter of Charles T. McGinley and Phyllis Kenney McGinley, born on June 20, 1960 in Cortland, NY.
Erin had an indelible impact on the lives of those with whom she came into contact. She had a genius for unconditional love, compassion, and fierce advocacy for anyone in need. She was a force of nature: passionate, irreverent, and full of life. Erin had enough talents for several people. She had a brilliant intellect, debate skills worthy of the courtroom, and masterful writing abilities. Erin was a passionate and persuasive advocate for the needs of the differently abled. She was an alchemist in the kitchen; her cooking and baking abilities astounded, delighting the palate and feeding the soul. Erin took great pleasure in cooking for others as an expression of her love. If someone was ill or in need, she sent generous helpings of delicious, home cooked food. Erin was a talented flutist who played both classical music and jazz. She was also a gifted craftsperson who knitted scarves, hats and gloves worthy of boutique clothing stores. All of these gifts and abilities seemed to emanate from Erin's commitment to living a truly spiritual life. Since the age of 20, Erin dedicated herself to spiritual development through Siddha Yoga Meditation, maintaining a daily meditation practice.
Erin's primary focus and greatest joy was her children, Emma and Huston. She would go to any lengths to ensure their health, safety and happiness, and was fearless in fighting for their needs.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Stephen P. Burnich; her mother, Phyllis; her son, Huston Porter, and his father, James Porter; her daughter, Emma Palmer, and her father, Eugene Palmer; siblings: Kevin McGinley and his wife Arona, Brian McGinley and his partner Judy, and Kelly Funk; and eight nieces and nephews, and five grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
June 20, 1960 - May 20, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Erin Louise McGinley of Grahamsville, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at home. She was 59.
She was the daughter of Charles T. McGinley and Phyllis Kenney McGinley, born on June 20, 1960 in Cortland, NY.
Erin had an indelible impact on the lives of those with whom she came into contact. She had a genius for unconditional love, compassion, and fierce advocacy for anyone in need. She was a force of nature: passionate, irreverent, and full of life. Erin had enough talents for several people. She had a brilliant intellect, debate skills worthy of the courtroom, and masterful writing abilities. Erin was a passionate and persuasive advocate for the needs of the differently abled. She was an alchemist in the kitchen; her cooking and baking abilities astounded, delighting the palate and feeding the soul. Erin took great pleasure in cooking for others as an expression of her love. If someone was ill or in need, she sent generous helpings of delicious, home cooked food. Erin was a talented flutist who played both classical music and jazz. She was also a gifted craftsperson who knitted scarves, hats and gloves worthy of boutique clothing stores. All of these gifts and abilities seemed to emanate from Erin's commitment to living a truly spiritual life. Since the age of 20, Erin dedicated herself to spiritual development through Siddha Yoga Meditation, maintaining a daily meditation practice.
Erin's primary focus and greatest joy was her children, Emma and Huston. She would go to any lengths to ensure their health, safety and happiness, and was fearless in fighting for their needs.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Stephen P. Burnich; her mother, Phyllis; her son, Huston Porter, and his father, James Porter; her daughter, Emma Palmer, and her father, Eugene Palmer; siblings: Kevin McGinley and his wife Arona, Brian McGinley and his partner Judy, and Kelly Funk; and eight nieces and nephews, and five grandnieces and grandnephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 23 to May 24, 2020.