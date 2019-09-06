|
Erin M. Kearns
January 25, 1978 - September 2, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Erin M. Kearns, of New Windsor passed away unexpectedly on September 3, 2019 at her home. She was 41 years old.
The daughter of Dennis J. Kearns and Patricia (Carroll) Kearns of Cornwall, NY. Erin was born on January 25, 1978 in Reading, PA. She was a lifetime area resident.
Erin graduated from Cornwall Central High School in 1996 and then went on to earn her Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice from John Jay College. She was an Associate at Hannaford Supermarket in Vails Gate.
Erin was smart, funny, and kind to everyone she met. She loved to laugh and make others laugh. She was loved by her friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing pool and solving puzzles. She always looked forward to spending time on Lake George. She will be missed greatly.
In addition to her parents, Erin is survived by her sister, Kelly E. (Kearns) Rourke and her husband Thomas of Cornwall, NY; her brother, Ryan P. Kearns and his wife Jessica of Monroe, NY; her adoring nieces and nephews: Thomas, Colleen, Kevin, Finley, Teagan, Liam, and Grace.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, September 8th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9th at the funeral home. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Erin's name may be made , 501 St. Jude Place , Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019