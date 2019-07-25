|
Ernell Bishop
July 20, 1930 - July 21, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Ernell Bishop of New Windsor, NY entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2019 at her home. She was 89 years old.
The daughter of the late Adolphus Williams and Mary P. (McAllister) Williams, Ernell was born on July 20, 1930 in Rocky Point, NC.
Ernell was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Ernell was predeceased by her loving husband, Edward S. Bishop, in 2009. She is survived by her sons: Edward J. Bishop of New Windsor, NY and Anthony Parker of Rocky Point, NC; her daughters: Amanda C. Parker of Brooklyn, NY, Cassandra Parker of Fayetteville, NC, Denise Parker-Jackson of Brooklyn, NY and Natalie Parker-Reid of Brooklyn, NY; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 26th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27th at Pine Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 2030 Wellwood Avenue, Farmingdale, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 25 to July 26, 2019