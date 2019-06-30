Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Inc. Funeral Home
26 Grove Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-2142
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Baum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Baum

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Baum Obituary
Ernest Baum
August 12, 1934 - June 30, 2019
Middletown, NY
Ernest Baum, 84, of Middletown, died Sunday at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born in Marburg, Germany, he was a dairy farmer and cattle dealer in Wallkill and later was the owner and operator of Franklin Television in Goshen.
He is survived by Roberta Baum, his wife of 52 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard Baum and Terri Gerstein; his grandsons, Eli and Jonah Baum; and family and friends.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Temple Sinai on 75 Highland Ave, Middletown, NY with burial to follow the service at the Temple Sinai Cemetery in Circleville, NY. Shiva will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. and minyan at 7 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now