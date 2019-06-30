|
Ernest Baum
August 12, 1934 - June 30, 2019
Middletown, NY
Ernest Baum, 84, of Middletown, died Sunday at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Born in Marburg, Germany, he was a dairy farmer and cattle dealer in Wallkill and later was the owner and operator of Franklin Television in Goshen.
He is survived by Roberta Baum, his wife of 52 years; his son and daughter-in-law, Richard Baum and Terri Gerstein; his grandsons, Eli and Jonah Baum; and family and friends.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at Temple Sinai on 75 Highland Ave, Middletown, NY with burial to follow the service at the Temple Sinai Cemetery in Circleville, NY. Shiva will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, with visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. and minyan at 7 p.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. For directions, or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 30 to July 1, 2019