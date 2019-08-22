Home

Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Homes Inc
3534 Rte 55
Kauneonga Lake, NY 12749
(845) 583-5445
Ernest E. Quick III


1975 - 2019
Ernest E. Quick III Obituary
Ernest E. Quick III
November 26, 1975 - August 20, 2019
Glen Spey, NY
Ernest E. Quick III passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Catskill Regional Medical Center. He was 43.
He was the son of Ernest E. Quick Jr. and the late Patricia Kennedy, born on November 26, 1975 in Port Jervis, NY.
He loved nature and the outdoors; he would often like to go fishing and hunting. He was strong willed and loved his family. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his father, Ernest Quick Jr. and his wife, Sue; his children: Celeste Quick, Shamus Quick, Justin Quick and Sansa Quick: his step-siblings: Theresa Anderson, Karl Haass and Katelyn Haass and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his step-mother, Georgann Reed Quick.
Services were handled privately.
Arrangements were under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information please call 845-794-2700/ 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialramsayfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 22 to Aug. 25, 2019
