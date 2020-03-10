|
Ernest Edward Hopkins, Sr.
May 12, 1930 - March 4, 2020
Wallkill, NY
Ernest Edward Hopkins, Sr., 89, of Wallkill, NY, reunited with his wife, Shirley, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Born May 12, 1930 in Worcester, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late John Edward and Serena (Wade) Hopkins.
On February 14, 1964, he married the love of his life, Shirley Jeanette (Sutton) Moshinskie. They had over 40 happy years together before she passed away on March 9, 2004.
Ernie and Shirley were devoted foster parents to many children for over 25 years, in addition to raising their own children. Ernie was an expert woodworker and loved to polish brass knickknacks. He had a big heart, was always whistling (even better than Bing Crosby), and was a lover of children, animals, birds, and nature.
He proudly served his country in the Army during the the Korean War. He retired from Newburgh Molded Products, Newburgh, New York as a Foreman.
Survivors include his two daughters, Paula Rumsey of Wallkill, NY and Andrea Moshinskie-Fuller of Oklahoma City, OK, and his two sons, Leo Nelli of Mobile, AL and Ernest Hopkins II; his grandchildren, Cheral Rumsey of Wallkill, NY, Frank Rumsey of New Paltz, NY, Carrie & Nickie Fuller of Oklahoma City, OK, David Joseph and Michael Moshinskie of SC and TN respectively, Kristin, Leo, Lauren & Robert Nelli of FL; great granddaughter, Jillian Marie Rumsey of New Paltz, NY; and his beloved dog, Babe.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, David Joseph Moshinskie, his sister, Dorothy, and his brothers, Robert, Russell, John, Roy, Elmer, Wesley and Calvin Hopkins.
Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 12th at Copeland-Hammerl Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in Ernie's name be made to his home address for his beloved dog, Babe.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020