Ernest Vincent Eason
February 23, 2020
Mims, FL
Ernest Vincent Eason passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Mims, FL.
He was born to the late Ernest and Veta Eason.
Ernie was a union electrician with the IBEW local 363, Harriman, NY and recently received his 55 year member citation and pin. Ernie served in the United States Air Force from 1956-1960. He was a past member of the Harley Dressers Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing pool, and traveling in the RV.
Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Barbara Eason, at home in Mims FL; his children: Judith Johnston of Marysville WA, Ernie T. Eason of Harris NY, Cindy Ferraro of Lake Stevens WA, and Brian Eason of Hilton Head SC; his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; his brother, Richard Eason of Hiseville KY.
Services will be at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020