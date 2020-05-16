Ernest "Bill" W. Froehlich
March 22, 1947 - May 14, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Ernest W. Froehlich, 73, went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 14, 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus. The son of the late Ernest and Rose (Cappadora) Froehlich, he was born in Brooklyn, NY.
Ernest resided in New Windsor but was originally from Pine Bush, NY. He graduated from Pine Bush High School, and proudly served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Ernest worked for many years for Commercial Offset Printers in New Windsor, and was a member of the Pine Bush V.F.W. and Moulton Memorial Baptist Church in Newburgh.
Ernest leaves behind his loving wife, Mary Alice (Lord) Froehlich of New Windsor; brother Frank Froehlich and his wife Rita of New Windsor; cousins: Patricia Bader and her husband Donald of Gardiner, Frank Cappadora of Montgomery, James Cappadora of Pine Bush, and many more loving cousins. In addition to his parents Ernest was predeceased by his brother Kenneth Froehlich, and his beloved aunts, Josephine Peluso and Anna Cappadora.
The family wishes to thank everyone at Wingate of Beacon Nursing Home for all the great care and compassion they gave Ernest. God bless you all.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ernest's memory to Moulton Memorial Baptist Church, 54 Old Little Britain Rd, Newburgh, NY 12550. Due to COVID-19 services will be private. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com.
