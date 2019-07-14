|
Ernestine J. Anderson
October 20, 1939 - July 13, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Ernestine Anderson, 79, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on July 13, 2019. She was born in Newburgh to the late Ernest and Carmen (Torelli) Anderson.
Ernestine was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy and a retired Real Estate Agent for Kahn Realty and Remax Realty. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Orange County Board of Realtors, and New Windsor Little League Ladies Auxiliary. Throughout her lifetime, Ernestine was known for her generosity and ability to talk to anyone. But mostly, she was known for her devotion to her husband, two sons, and three loving grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
Ernestine is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald J. Anderson; her sons, Richard Anderson and wife Kristy and Paul Anderson and wife Christine, all of Newburgh; her brother, Carman Torelli and wife Adrienne of Newburgh; grandchildren, Katherine, Jack and Nicolas Anderson; nephews Michael Torelli and wife Maureen and Christopher Torelli and wife Cristine; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 16 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff from Wingate at Beacon for their professional and gentle care of Ernestine.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 14 to July 15, 2019