Erwin P. Chandler
February 17, 1944 - January 2, 2020
Sinking Springs, PA
Renowned Musician Erwin P Chandler, 75, of Sinking Spring, PA, passed away Thursday, January 2, at Scottsdale Osborn Hospital, Scottsdale, AZ. Erwin was born in Port Jervis, NY on February 17, 1944, a son of the late Doris E. (Talcott) and George E. Chandler. He was the husband of Patrice W. (nee Whitcomb) Chandler, who survives him. In addition to his wife, Patrice, Erwin is survived by a daughter, Carla, wife of Dan Bilger, of Holliston, MA and a son, Christopher P. Chandler, of Sinking Spring. Erwin is also survived by a brother, George D. Chandler, and by two grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Doris E. Chandler, in 2017. Erwin was a devoted husband, father and brother and those that knew him will miss him dearly.
He earned the B.S. degree in music education from Ithaca College (NY, U.S.A.) and the M.S. degree in performance from Indiana University (Bloomington, IN, U.S.A.) where he studied horn with Philip Farkas, former principal horn with the Chicago Symphony and author of The Art of Horn Playing and The Art of Brass Playing. He has played principal horn for the Reading Symphony Orchestra, the Pottstown Symphony Orchestra, and the Alleghany Music Festival Orchestra, and has also performed with the American Wind Symphony Orchestra (Pittsburgh) and the Reading Brass Quintet. He is also co–founder of the Berkshire Brass Quintet. His teaching positions have included the Port Jervis, NY public schools, Murray State University, Lebanon Valley College, Interlochen National Music Camp, Tidewater Music Camp, Garden Spot High School, New Holland, PA, and the Milton Hershey School, Hershey, PA.
As a Composer, Mr. Chandler has received several commissions and awards. He is the recipient of the prestigious GEORGE WASHINGTON MEDAL OF HONOR for high achievement in composition for his work "THE CONSTITUTION" (VALLEY FORGE FREEDOM FOUNDATION). His compositions have been performed in Europe as well as throughout the USA. Grants from MEET THE COMPOSER were awarded for appearances at colleges and high schools where he has served as guest Lecture, Clinician as well as Conductor for his own compositions.
As a free-lance musician, he has performed with orchestras backing JONNY MATHIS, LOLA FALANA, ELVIS PRESLEY, ANDY WILLIAMS, HENRY MANCINI, OLIVIA NEWTON-JOHN, PETULA CLARK, and STARS OF THE LAWRENCE WELK SHOW. He has served on the staff orchestras of the VALLEY FORGE MUSIC FAIR and the HERSHEY THEATER.
In addition he was very active as a Jazz Pianist/ Hornist as well as a composer of over 400 Jazz songs. He has composed music in many styles and for a variety of instrumental combinations. Mr. Chandler has served as a Jazz adjudicator and guest clinician.
Mr. Chandler was a member of A.S.C.A.P. and AFM local 132-211.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced when finalized. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to a local musical . We have lost a great, no, fantastic musical talent but his memories will live on.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 21, 2020