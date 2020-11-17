1/1
Esteban Mercado
1940 - 2020
Esteban Mercado
June 5, 1940 - November 11, 2020
Chatsworth, GA
Mr. Esteban Mercado of Chatsworth, GA died Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was 80. He was born June 5, 1940 in Ponce, Puerto Rico, the son of the late Esteban Mercado and the late Concepsion Ribie Mercado.
He was happily married to his wife, Elsa Mercado for 48 years until her passing on September 27, 2012.
A family statement read: "With a heavy heart and deep regret we share the passing of our father, Esteban Mercado. He was a beloved brother, husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He proudly served his country as a soldier then became a pastor who served the churches for over 40 years. He always gave the best of himself when helping those most in need. He did everything for family and was a very hard worker; his dedication and patience were immeasurable. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten."
Surviving are his son: Esteban Mercado of Chatsworth, GA; daughter: Roxana Mercado of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren: Joselyn Maldonado, Jacquelyn Maldonado, Brianna Chamorro, Julio Chamorro, Stephen Mercado, and Jasmine Mercado; great-grandson: Ayden Conklin.
Esteban was predeceased by many loving brothers and sisters.
There will be no visitation.
Graveside services will be held at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis.845-856-5191. For more information, directions, or to leave a condolence note for the family, please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Laurel Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gray-Parker Funeral Home
100 East Main Street
Port Jervis, NY 12771
(845) 856-5191
