Estelle C. Christiano
March 7, 1938 - January 1, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Estelle C. Christiano of Greenwood Lake, NY, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on January 1, 2020 in Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was 81.
The daughter of the late Joseph and Fanny Moffa Tarallo, she was born on March 7, 1938 in Bronx, New York.
She was a member of Holy Rosary Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters. She had a great love for baking and painting and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her devoted husband of 61 years, Dominick Christiano at home; her children: Joseph Christiano and his wife, Judy of Stormville, NY, Gary Christiano and his wife, Eileen of Greenwood Lake and Allison Cernuto and her husband, John of Greenwood Lake; her grandchildren: Johnny, Nicholas, Deanna, Dominick, Victoria, Anthony and Emma and her great-grandchildren: Kassidy, Deangelo and LJ. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Anthony and her grandson, Joey.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Strong Basile Funeral Home, 4 Oak St., Greenwood Lake, NY. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday January 4, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church in Greenwood Lake, NY. Burial will follow in St. Stephen's Cemetery Warwick, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Rosary Church.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020