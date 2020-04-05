|
|
Estelle Dorothy Faust
October 1, 1927 - April 5, 2020
Lower Macungie Twp., PA
Estelle Dorothy Faust, 92, formerly of Macungie, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Lehigh Center, Lower Macungie Twp. She was the wife of Theodore Frederick Faust. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in July 2019. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Annabelle D. (Hausman) Scherba. Estelle was a graduate of Allentown H.S. where she loved basketball and dancing. She worked as an assistant buyer at Hess Brothers in Allentown for several years. Later in life, she cleaned houses, taking pride in her job and and loving the families she cleaned for. She loved spending time and playing games with her grandchildren who will always recall fondly those childhood memories. Mrs. Faust was a member of Emmanuel UCC, Allentown.
Survivors: Sons: Timothy M. Faust and his wife Judith A. of Middletown, NY, Joseph V. Faust and his wife Jennifer of Quakertown; Grandchildren: Tyler Faust and his wife Caroline, Chelsey Fleming and her husband Scott; Sister: Judith Bukics and her husband Stephen of Allentown; and sister-in-law Judy Kreglow and husband Earl. Estelle was predeceased by a brother and 2 sisters.
Services: A graveside service will be held at Highland M.P., Allentown at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, , 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020