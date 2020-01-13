|
Estelle R. Trankel
November 12, 1935 - January 10, 2020
Middletown, NY
Estelle R. Trankel passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence in the City of Newburgh, NY. She was 84 years old.
Daughter of the late William and Ida Levinson Nadel, she was born November 12, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY.
Estelle was a Head Clerk for the Rockland County Department of Social Services in Pomona, NY. She enjoyed spending time with her family, knitting beautiful hats and scarfs, and loved to spend time in Cape Cod, MA.
Survivors include her daughter Linda Hutchins of Warwick, NY; her four grandchildren: Shannon Katzman, Edward O'Sullivan, Amanda O'Sullivan, and William Boese; along with five great-grandchildren: Emma, Ella, Ian, Sophie, and Lilah.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15th at the Seamanville Cemetery, 400 Spring St. Monroe, NY. Interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Kaplan Family Hospice Residence, 1 Sunrise Ln, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020