Esther G. Butler
September 21, 1939 - September 24, 2020
Sparrowbush, NY
Esther G. Butler of Sparrowbush, NY, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY. She was 100.
She was born April 23, 1920 in Dunmore, PA, the daughter of the late Charles E. and the late Mae Moore Curtis.
She was married to her late husband, Raymond Butler on September 21, 1939 in Gravity, PA. They lived a beautiful life together, with their six children and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Esther and her husband were Founders and members of the First Assembly of God Church in Port Jervis. She worked as a Bookkeeper for the family businesses, Butler Coal Company and Butler Mobile Homes.
Surviving are one daughter: Gladys Campbell of Matamoras, PA; five sons: Glenn Butler and his wife, Mary Ann of Milford, PA, Daniel Butler and his wife, Catherine of Sparrowbush, NY, Paul Butler and his wife, Janet of Port Jervis, NY, Allen Butler and his wife, Cynthia of Siler City, NC, Harold Butler and his wife, Sheri of Sparrowbush, NY; also many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Butler on April 5, 2015; her brother, Ralph Curtis and her son-in-law, Richard Campbell.
There will be no visitation. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sparrowbush, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tri State Family Christian Center, PO Box 3113, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, 100 E. Main St., Port Jervis. For additional information or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com