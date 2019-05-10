Esther Hogan

March 10, 1928 - May 8, 2019

Middletown, NY

Esther Hogan, a lifetime Middletown resident, died following a long illness on May 8, 2019 at Sapphire Nursing Home in Goshen. She was 91.

The daughter of the late Walter and Frances Bigert Dziedzic, she was born on March 10, 1928 in Florida, NY. Esther was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1945. She was the wife of Willard "Bill" Hogan, who predeceased her on June 7, 1997. Esther was a lifetime member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown and a member of Middletown Seniors at Mulberry House.

She is survived by her son, John Hogan and his significant other, Ellen of Glen Spey; and her daughters, Patricia Hogan of Winterton, NY and Eileen Hogan of New Hampton; one brother, Richard Dziedzic of Carmel, CA and two grandchildren, Shawn Hogan and his companion Erika and Shannon Hogan and two great-grandchildren Taylor Hogan and Zoe Reed, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Willard "Bill" Hogan, Esther was predeceased by her son, Jeffrey Hogan and his companion, Cindi Guthrie, and a sister, Sabina Dziedzic.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., 130 Highland Ave., Middletown, NY 10940. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage St., Middletown, NY 10940. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Joseph's Cemetery in Middletown.

Memorial contributions in Esther's name may be made to the Middletown Humane Society, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown, NY 10940. www.applebee-mcphillips.com Published in Times Herald-Record from May 10 to May 11, 2019