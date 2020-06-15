Esther Levine
January 14, 1915 - June 14, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Esther Diamond Levine passed away at age 105 on June 14, 2020. Esther was the daughter of Solomon and Rose Diamond, and was born on her family's farm in Wurtsboro.
As a young woman, she graduated from New Paltz Normal School (Now SUNY New Paltz) and then taught in a one-room schoolhouse in nearby Haven, where she brought in her own firewood and traveled by Model T Ford, and sometimes on horseback when the weather precluded vehicle travel.
She married her husband Joe, in 1943 and moved with him to Brooklyn at the end of World War II. They maintained a residence in Brooklyn until 1976 when they moved back to a home they had built in Wurtsboro.
For many years, she spent her summers working as bookkeeper for her brothers' business, the Wurtsboro Steam Laundry. Predictably, her books were always accurately balanced.
Esther and Joe were soulmates, sharing a wonderful and productive marriage for 58 years. They were active members of Temple Beth El in Brooklyn, and like many of her other family members, were strongly involved with the Wurtsboro Hebrew Congregation. She was frugal with herself, but never with charities or gifts. She delighted in the details of the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Even after the passing of her beloved Joe in 2001, she stayed active in local organizations, and maintained a strong bond to all her extended family.
She was proud of her family and its achievements. She volunteered for many philanthropic and charitable organizations, including the American Legion Auxiliary, and was awarded several citations for her activities. She was an active member of the Mamakating Seniors, and often mentioned how grateful she was for their friendship and assistance, and how important the group was to her maintaining social connections.
Esther was a strong personality, who was self sufficient well past her 100th birthday. She would want it known that she drove accident free and never made a wrong turn, and gave up her car only after extended (and unjustified) pressure from her sons at age 99.
She is predeceased by her husband and by her brothers: Paul, Sam and Michael Diamond and sister Sophie Schifrin. She is survived by her children: Sherman (Rhoda) and Jay (Risa). Also holding her dear in memory are her grandchildren: Victoria Green (John), Daniel Levine (Talia), Stuart Levine (Jeri), Rebecca Darling (Mick), and Howard Levine, and her great-grandchildren: Eva Green, Joseph Asher Green, Gabriel Levine, Toby Levine, Yona Levine, and Jordan Levine.
Her family will always be grateful to Vanet Gichie-Barrett for her kindness and skilled care, and for making it possible for Esther to live her later years at home with quality of life and dignity.
Contributions in Esther's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
January 14, 1915 - June 14, 2020
Wurtsboro, NY
Esther Diamond Levine passed away at age 105 on June 14, 2020. Esther was the daughter of Solomon and Rose Diamond, and was born on her family's farm in Wurtsboro.
As a young woman, she graduated from New Paltz Normal School (Now SUNY New Paltz) and then taught in a one-room schoolhouse in nearby Haven, where she brought in her own firewood and traveled by Model T Ford, and sometimes on horseback when the weather precluded vehicle travel.
She married her husband Joe, in 1943 and moved with him to Brooklyn at the end of World War II. They maintained a residence in Brooklyn until 1976 when they moved back to a home they had built in Wurtsboro.
For many years, she spent her summers working as bookkeeper for her brothers' business, the Wurtsboro Steam Laundry. Predictably, her books were always accurately balanced.
Esther and Joe were soulmates, sharing a wonderful and productive marriage for 58 years. They were active members of Temple Beth El in Brooklyn, and like many of her other family members, were strongly involved with the Wurtsboro Hebrew Congregation. She was frugal with herself, but never with charities or gifts. She delighted in the details of the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces. Even after the passing of her beloved Joe in 2001, she stayed active in local organizations, and maintained a strong bond to all her extended family.
She was proud of her family and its achievements. She volunteered for many philanthropic and charitable organizations, including the American Legion Auxiliary, and was awarded several citations for her activities. She was an active member of the Mamakating Seniors, and often mentioned how grateful she was for their friendship and assistance, and how important the group was to her maintaining social connections.
Esther was a strong personality, who was self sufficient well past her 100th birthday. She would want it known that she drove accident free and never made a wrong turn, and gave up her car only after extended (and unjustified) pressure from her sons at age 99.
She is predeceased by her husband and by her brothers: Paul, Sam and Michael Diamond and sister Sophie Schifrin. She is survived by her children: Sherman (Rhoda) and Jay (Risa). Also holding her dear in memory are her grandchildren: Victoria Green (John), Daniel Levine (Talia), Stuart Levine (Jeri), Rebecca Darling (Mick), and Howard Levine, and her great-grandchildren: Eva Green, Joseph Asher Green, Gabriel Levine, Toby Levine, Yona Levine, and Jordan Levine.
Her family will always be grateful to Vanet Gichie-Barrett for her kindness and skilled care, and for making it possible for Esther to live her later years at home with quality of life and dignity.
Contributions in Esther's memory can be made to the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.