Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
View Map
Esther M. Nicklin


1934 - 2019
Esther M. Nicklin Obituary
Esther M. Nicklin
January 5, 1934 - August 25, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Esther M. Nicklin, age 85 of Newburgh, NY, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 25, 2019. The daughter of the late Arthur and Mildred Phillips Birch, she was born on January 5, 1934 in Shokan, NY. Esther was a homemaker. She was married to the late Ralph Nicklin Jr.
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Bucci and her companion, Harlan Sarvis of Newburgh, NY, Susan Nicklin of New Windsor, NY, Edith Bush of Newburgh, NY; sister, Beverly Bedell of Maybrook, NY; grandchildren, Tim, Lindsay, Danielle, Tina, Meghan, Patrick, Kevin, Jackie, Jessica, Johnny, Candace and Robby; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Esther was predeceased by her sons, Leonard Nicklin and Wendell Nicklin; brothers, George Birch and Richard Birch; daughter-in-law, Crystal Nicklin. Ester loved her cat, Rusty, as well as all her outside birds.
A visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 29th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made in Esther's name to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019
