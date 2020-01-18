|
Ethel D. Lord
September 28, 1918 - January 11, 2020
Milford, PA
Ethel D. Lord, 101, of Milford, PA passed away on January 11, 2020 at Julia Ribaudo, Lake Ariel, PA. Ethel was a retired Seamstress.
The daughter of the late Walter and Olive (Schoomaker) Scott, she was born on September 28, 1918 in Walker Valley, NY. She was married to Jack Lord who preceded her in death.
Ethel leaves behind her daughters, Debra Orben and her husband, Gary and Denise Osterhout and her husband, John; son, Edward Adams and his wife, Carolyn; grandchildren: Cheryl Hunt, John Osterhout, Kayla Orben, Brenda Bloomgarden, Linda Canfield and Jeffrey Adams and great-grandchildren: Liam Hunt, Audrey Hunt, J.R. Osterhout, Jeremiah Canfield, Rachel Bloomgarden, Josh Bloomgarden, Robert Bennett, Brian Bennett, Stephanie Reed and Crystal Rake. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Doris Lewis in 2008.
Cremation was private at the convenience of the family at MacLennan Hall Crematorium. Final interment will be at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Pike County Humane Society, PO Box 255, Milford, PA 18337.
Arrangements were made by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St., Milford, PA www.stroyanfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020