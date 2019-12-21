Home

April 6, 1950 - December 15, 2019
Callicoon, NY
Ethel Gross, 69 of Callicoon, NY, a former cosmetologist died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Callicoon. The daughter of the late Nathan and Mary Ann Frimmet Ausubel, she was born April 6,1950 in Connecticut.
Ethel is survived by her husband, Robert Gross; her two sons: Scott Reynolds and Andrew Gross and his wife, Catherine; ten grandchildren: Michal Wilson, Terry Wilson, Selena Wilson, Gabrielle Crawson, Trinity Crawson, Miracle Crawson, Blake Crawson, Raven Gross, Brianna Gross and Austin Gross; three great grandchildren: Stella Drake, Alexandria Wilson and Micah Conklin.
Memorial visitation will be on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY.
A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Ben Lopez will officiate.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. To send condolences or for directions please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
