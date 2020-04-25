|
Reverend Ethel M. Johnson
October 10, 1931 - April 20, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Reverend Ethel M. Johnson entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020.
She was born October 10, 1931 in Middletown, NY to the late Ernest and Dorothy Warner. She was educated in the Middletown Public School System. After high school she went on to work at West Point Military Academy, after which, she worked at Letchworth Village in Thiells, NY where she later retired.
In July 1977 she married Vernell Johnson. Reverend Ethel Johnson served as Pastor at Saint Mark Church in Highland Falls, NY from 1995 – 2004. During this time she provided nine years of dedicated service to her church family.
Ethel loved her family dearly. She was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and grandmother, a favorite aunt, a dear sister, great cousin and a genuine friend to many people. She loved to spend time with her family, always showing courage and strength, putting her cares aside as she cared for everyone. All throughout Ethel's life, she showed loved and affection for every person that crossed her path. She had a special way of encouraging the family to stay in prayer and focus on the Lord. During any conversations she would always find a way to make you smile and laugh. You'll all agree that knowing Ethel was to know love, kindness, warmth, and enthusiasm. Ethel never stopped delivering the message to know the Lord.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving son, Robert Franklin Dunn Jr. and his wife, Nicole; three brothers: Norman Warner (Angela), Mark Warner (Carol), Ludwick Warner (Ann); five sisters: Hope Warner-Starks, Teresa Warner-Mann, Nadine Warner-Rivers, Esther Warner-Mann, Dorothy "Dot" Warner-Hunter; grandchildren: Takoya Pierremont, Shawn Dunn, James Dunn, Michael Bost, Kakia Johnson, Rosby Johnson Jr., Aaron Talley, Darvi Johnson, Darnell Johnson, and Ebony Johnson; one great-grandson, Jameer Pierremont; a very special nephew who was like a son, "Arnell Rivers"; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ethel is preceded in death by her husband, Vernell Johnson; parents, Ernest and Dorothy Warner; granddaughter, Latoya Dunn; stepson, Rosby Vernell Johnson Sr; stepdaughter, Janetta Johnson; four brothers: Vincent, Sammy, Edward, and Ernest; four sisters: Bernice, Elizabeth "Margo", Mary, and Rose.
Prayerfully Submitted, The Family
Rev. Johnson will have a private Graveside service 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 28th at the Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020