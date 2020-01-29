|
Ethel Meyerer
January 9, 1926 - January 27, 2020
Youngsville, NY
Ethel Meyerer of Youngsville, NY, a former retail salesperson for Agway in Hillsdale, NJ, died on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Catskill Regional Medical Center Harris, NY. She was 94.
The daughter of the late John and Katherine Schultz Gillis, she was born January 9, 1926 in Carlstadt, NJ. She was the widow of Fred Meyerer.
Ethel was talented at arts and crafts, but loved gardening. Her favorite time of the year was spring when she worked at the Briscoe Flower farm, starting with Peter Karadontes and finishing with Andy Karadontes. At age 92 with 28 years there, she reluctantly called it quits. She never considered it work there since her good friend Janet Kehrley and Andy and her, all got along so well.
Ethel also looked forward to phone calls and letters from her lifelong friend and sister-in-law, Lorraine from Hillsdale, NJ.
Many thanks go to the Youngsville Fire Department and Jeffersonville Ambulance Corps for their professionalism and courtesy.
Ethel is survived by her two sons, Steven Meyerer, Sr. and his wife, Donna of Laurel, MD and James Meyerer of Youngsville, NY; her grandchildren: Mark, Allison, Steven, Jr., Richard, Sr., and Christina and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280; to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020