Ethel Migliorini
1920 - 2020
Ethel Migliorini
June 3, 1920 - November 19, 2020
Brooklyn, NY
Ethel Migliorini was born June 3rd, 1920 in Brooklyn, NY to Altidoro and Maria Garilli. She was the sixth of seven children.
She is a retired library assistant from Brooklyn College. After graduating from Girls Commercial High School, she worked in the Manhattan Garment District. During World War II, she worked in a defense plant.
Most notably to our family, she and her husband owned and operated Brookview in Craigville, a 1950s boarding house/ summer resort. They moved back to Washingtonville in 1990 and became very active in the Blooming Grove Senior Center. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years. She enjoyed playing poker with her friends but most of all she enjoyed being with her family.
She was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years, Lodovico Migliorini, and all her siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Cella and her husband, John Cella of Campbell Hall; her son, Joseph Miglorini and his wife, Deborah Migliorini of Washingtonville; her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Donations to VFW or the Val Trebbia Societa Scholarship fund would be welcome.
Arrangements under the care of Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
