Ethel "Et" Rafferty
February 28, 1926 - May 27, 2019
Branchville, NJ
Ethel Rafferty, formerly of Goshen NY, entered into eternal rest on May 27, 2019 at Bentley Assisted Living, Branchville, NJ. She was 93 years old.
A family statement reads: "Our loving mother, most awesome grandma, and great grandmother will be greatly missed."
Ethel Rafferty is predeceased by her loving husband, Joseph "Mickey" Rafferty; and she is survived by her five children: Sharon and her husband, Lynn Harrison of New Jersey, Patty and her husband, Louie Finamore of New Jersey, Mickey Rafferty and his wife, Pat Rafferty of New Jersey, Renee and her husband, John VanDervoort of New York, and Kathy and her husband, John DeBeauvernet of New York; ten grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Services will be private.
A celebration of Ethel's life will be in September.
Cremation arrangements were made through Direct Cremations at East Ridgelawn Cemetery and Crematory in Clifton, NJ.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 5 to June 6, 2019