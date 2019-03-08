|
|
Ethel Zebron
August 6, 1931 - March 6, 2019
Tuxedo, New York
Ethel O'Dell Zebron passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home in Southfields, NY. She was 87 years old. Daughter of the late Edgar and Dora Barnes O'Dell, she was born August 6, 1931 in Tuxedo, NY.
Ethel was the widow of Joseph Zebron. She retired from Avon Products, Inc. of Suffern, NY where she worked for over 30 years. She was a member of the Tuxedo Silver Dollars Senior Group, and Sloatsburg United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughters: her daughters: Wendy Matthews and her husband Roy of Carole Stream, IL, Karen McGrady and her husband David of Southfields, NY; her sons: David Schultz and his wife Tracey of Oakland, TN, Allan Schultz of Eads, TN; her sister Priscilla Baker of Warwick, NY; her grandchildren: Matthew McGrady and his wife Maria of Newburgh, NY, Charles Schultz and his wife LaMista of Arizona, Mark McGrady and his wife Lauren of North Carolina, Sarah Tran and her wife Hein of Illinois, Adam McGrady and his wife Shannon of Goshen, NY, Brandon Schultz of Tennessee, and Aaron McGrady and his wife Erin of Chester, NY, as well as nine great grandchildren. Ethel was predeceased by her brothers Bradley and Roger O'Dell.
Ethel could always be found on Friday mornings getting her hair done in Rose's chair (Studio 17), or at the Orange Top, enjoying her coffee and an English muffin. She lived in the same home for over 60 years, and the pride of ownership shined brightly throughout. Ethel loved her family more than anything in the world. You always knew where to go if you needed your sweet tooth fixed, Grams House or Grandma on the hill. Her loved ones know that whenever they see a frog, Ethel is watching. Her love of frogs, stuffed or stone, will never be forgotten.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 15th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Chapel Service will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday in the Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Ross Topliff. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to Sloatsburg United Methodist Church, 93 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY 10974 or , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019