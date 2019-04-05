|
Eugene Coy
October 28, 1932 - April 3, 2019
Clintondale, NY
Eugene Roger Coy of Clintondale, NY, went to his final home in heaven on April 3rd, 2019 at the age of 86. "Gene" was born on October 28, 1932 to Ruth Cook and Eber H. Coy in their home in Ardonia, the same home which he passed from. Gene is survived by his wife of 65 years, Anita Ean Coy of the home and his daughter, Susan Coy Graziano (Steven) East Chatham, NY, grandson, Dylan Padriaig Doyle, Clintondale, and pre-deceased by his son, Roger Eric Coy and brother Robert O. Coy. He is also survived by niece, Ruth Coy Jantzi (Bruce) of Clintondale, nephew, Robert O. Coy of Eugene, OR and niece, Lynn Coy Felten of Clintondale, and great-niece Stephanie Felten Dortort (Eli) and great-nephew Thomas Felten (Aimee) and great-great nephews, Benjamin, Ethan and Styles.
Gene graduated from Highland High School in 1950, to many of his friends he was known as "Eber". He married Anita Ean in 1953 and were married for 65 years.
Born into a farm family he took over the farm from his father after high school and continued to farm until 2009 when he sold to Crist Brothers Farm. Gene expanded the original farm and purchased several other smaller farms to increase the volume of farmable land. He expanded and modernized the packing house with three Controlled Atmosphere rooms for more storage. He loved the outdoors and was proud of his well-manicured farm.
Always an athlete, he and Anita enjoyed numerous ski trips first to Mount Tremblant, Ontario and finally all the Ski Resorts in the West. As a family they skied every weekend at Highmount in the Catskills for numerous years.
Gene was an avid Tennis player and golfer. For many years he played tennis in a league and finally gave it up to play more golf. Gene and Anita enjoyed several trips to Curtain Bluff, Antigua where he would read and play lots of tennis. As a member of the Powelton Club in Newburgh, you would find Gene playing rounds of golf with many friends.
In the last few years his mobility was diminished and forced him use a walker but still he managed to go out to dinner often and attended his grandson's musical performances. Gene will be remembered as a hard-working man, fair and honest, with a quiet sense of humor who was always good company. Rest in Peace, Gene.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 8th from 3 to 7 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 South Putt Corners Road, New Paltz, NY 12561. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday April 9th at the funeral home, followed by burial at Lloyd Cemetery, Highland, NY.
