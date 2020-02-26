|
Eugene D. Sloan
January 10, 1928 - February 16, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Eugene Donald Sloan of New Windsor and Cornwall passed away peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was 92 years young.
The son of the late Charlotte and Kenneth Sloan, Eugene was born January 10, 1928 in his family's farmhouse on Temple Hill Road in New Windsor, NY. He was a longtime resident of the area before retiring to Florida in 1989.
He was retired from his career at Central Hudson, where he worked for 32 years. He was predeceased by his one and only love, his wife, Marion M. Sloan, who passed in 2006. They were lovingly married 53 years at the time of her passing.
Survivors include his son and two daughters, Sandra Quick and her husband, Claude, and Nancy Sloanhoffer and her husband Cordell; eight grandchildren which include Shannon and Eric Quick U.S.M.C., Kenneth, Nicholas, Hayley and Hope Sloanhoffer, and one great-grandchild, Apollo Sloanhoffer.
Final interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020