Eugene F. Cleary
May 5, 1946 - May 31, 2019
Warwick,
Eugene F. Cleary of Warwick, NY, passed away on May 31, 2019 at Saucon Valley Manor Nursing Home in Hellertown, PA. He was 73 years old
Born May 5, 1946 in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Dorothy (nee McCaulay) Cleary, he was one of five children.
Gene was a recipient of the Purple Heart while serving his country in the U.S. Army, 9th Infantry as a sharpshooter during the Vietnam conflict.
A proud NYC Fireman, he spent his time at Engine 80.
Gene continued to serve his country and his community as a member of the VFW Post 4662, Warwick, NY, where he was a former Commander.
Gene is survived by his wife, Theresa (nee MacDougall); son, Brian and his wife, Stacy of Easton, PA and son, Michael of Washington, D.C.; two granddaughters, Eryn and Shaye; and a brother, Jeffrey of Rockland County, NY.
Memorial Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 5 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 6. Inurnment will follow the service in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, 111 Craigville Road, Goshen, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to the Tunnel to Tower Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at https://tunnel2towers.org/donate/
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
