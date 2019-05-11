|
|
Eugene Healy
December 6, 1929 - May 10, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Eugene "Gene", "Gino" Healy, 89 of Washingtonville, NY passed away peacefully on May 10, 2019 at his home with his loving wife Margaret at his side, just three days before their 63rd wedding anniversary. He is predeceased by his parents, Francis and Mary (Cashen) Healy and siblings: James, Robert, Marion, Anna, Margaret, Frank, John and Joseph.
Eugene worked as a Doorman with the Local 32BJ at Royal York Associates NYC. He was a hero to his children and grandchildren who loved when he chaperoned their class trips - becoming everyone's grandpa. He could always be seen on the sidelines of their sporting events cheering the teams on. He loved the Yankees and was so happy to be able to see them play in the new stadium. He also enjoyed spending time at the Moffat Library and Dunkin Donuts.
Eugene was 4th degree Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Lourdes Council, an active parishioner at St. Brendan's Church in the Bronx as well as St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville.
After leaving high school to go work and then join the Army he was proud to receive an honorary diploma in 2003 from Washingtonville H.S. During Eugene's time in the Army, he served in the Korean War, and received a Bronze star.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Margaret; as well as children: Margaret Kiernan (Jimmy), Valerie Morrison (Mike Decker), Gary Healy (Susan), Kathleen Spellman (Joe Giordano); beloved son-in-law, Billy Spellman; grandchildren: Christine (Joe), Alyssa (Johnnie), Michael, Matthew, Thomas, Stephanie, Nicholas, Gary, Liam, and Owen; great-grandson, Avery; his dear sister, Patricia DiLieto and too many nieces and nephews to mention, who were all very special to him.
The family would like to thank the Home Based Primary Care team of the V.A. of the Hudson Valley Health Care System at Castle Point for their kindness, support and loving care.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at St Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Ave., Washingtonville. Burial will follow in Orange County Veterans Cemetery, Goshen.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 11 to May 12, 2019