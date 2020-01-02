Home

POWERED BY

Services
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
(845) 258-4700
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
6:00 PM
T S Purta Funeral Home
690 County Rte 1
Pine Island, NY 10969
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Grabowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Grabowski


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Grabowski Obituary
Eugene J. Grabowski
April 27, 1937 - January 1, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Eugene J. Grabowski of Pine Island, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at St. Anthony's Community Hospital, Warwick. He was 82.
Eugene was born on April 27, 1937 to Leo and Helen Borowski Grabowski.
Gene had a passion for horticulture, hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Otisville Sportsmen's Association, Gobblers Knob Hunting Club, Pine Island Sportsman's Association, the Beaverbrook Hunting Club and an Associate Member of the PLAV Post 16. He was 50+ year member of the Pulaski Fire Company, Pine Island.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy and two sons, Wade Grabowski and wife, Susan and Brian Grabowski; grandchildren, Jonathan and Sara; and great grandson, Noah.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4th from 2 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route#1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Funeral service will be held 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
As per his wishes, there will be no burial and cremation will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Warwick Health Foundation, 255 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -