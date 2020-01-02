|
|
Eugene J. Grabowski
April 27, 1937 - January 1, 2020
Pine Island, NY
Eugene J. Grabowski of Pine Island, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at St. Anthony's Community Hospital, Warwick. He was 82.
Eugene was born on April 27, 1937 to Leo and Helen Borowski Grabowski.
Gene had a passion for horticulture, hunting and fishing. He was a longtime member of the Otisville Sportsmen's Association, Gobblers Knob Hunting Club, Pine Island Sportsman's Association, the Beaverbrook Hunting Club and an Associate Member of the PLAV Post 16. He was 50+ year member of the Pulaski Fire Company, Pine Island.
He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy and two sons, Wade Grabowski and wife, Susan and Brian Grabowski; grandchildren, Jonathan and Sara; and great grandson, Noah.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4th from 2 to 6 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route#1, Pine Island, NY 10969. Funeral service will be held 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
As per his wishes, there will be no burial and cremation will be held privately.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bon Secours Warwick Health Foundation, 255 Lafayette Avenue, Suffern, NY 10901.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home; to send a condolence online, or for directions please go to www.purtafuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020