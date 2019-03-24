|
|
Eugene J. Harrison
September 13, 1928 - March 22, 2019
Archbald, PA
Eugene J. Harrison, 90 of Archbald, PA, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Allied Services, Scranton, PA. He was the widower of Joan Marie (O'Hara) Harrison, who died February 22, 2008.
Eugene was born in Archbald on September 13, 1928, a son of the late John F. and Mary (McHale) Harrison. He was a lifetime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. He was a graduate of St. Patrick's High School, Olyphant, Class of 1946, attended the University of Scranton in 1946 and 1947 and was a graduate of American Academy of Embalming and Mortuary Science, New York City, Class of 1949. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Ambrose Revels American Legion Post 328, Archbald. He owned and operated Harrison Funeral Home for 65 years. He was a member and past president of the Lackawanna County Funeral Directors Association and a member of Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association and the National Funeral Directors Association.
Eugene is survived by six sons: Timothy Harrison and Eileen Vargo of Naples, FL, Kevin and wife, Jane of Archbald, Bryan and wife, Carol of Clarks Summit, Michael and wife, Wendy of Forty Fort, John and wife, Lynn of Archbald, and Patrick and wife, Margaret "Peggy" of Narrowsburg, NY.
He is also survived by 17 grandchildren: Kelly Lawson and her husband, John, Blake Harrison, Ryan Harrison and wife, Mia, Christopher and Chelsea Harrison, LeeAnn McCoy and husband, Steven, Matthew Harrison, Shawn Harrison and wife, Heather, Daniel and Colin Harrison, Caitlin Ossont and husband, Mike, John Harrison III, Connor, Aaron and Liam Harrison, Patrick Harrison Jr. and Molly Harrison; and a niece, Mary Linda Cameron. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Owen Peter, and a brother, Francis McHale Harrison.
The funeral will be 9:30 a.m. Wednesday from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald, with the Rev. James Alco officiating. Interment with military honors will be in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019