Eugene L. Delamarter Jr.
January 13, 1948 - September 23, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Eugene L. Delamarter Jr. passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. He was 71 years old. Son of the late Eugene and Joanne Misner Delamarter, he was born January 13, 1948 in Liberty, NY.
Eugene was a machine operator for Lycian Lighting in Sugar Loaf, NY.
Survivors include his sons: Eugene L. Delamarter III of Shohola, PA, Vincent Gopel of Pheonix, AZ, Kenneth Gopel of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY; his daughters: Gretchen Gopel of Chester, NY, Germaine Lenza of Pine Bush, NY, Geraldine Myers of Montague, NY, Dori Myers of Willseyville, NY and Jeanine Lofstedt of Stuart, FL; his 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Paul Delamarter of Canandaigua, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Claudia A. Chatterton Gopel and son, Martin Gopel.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1st at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the family plot at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019