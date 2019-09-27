Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Delamarter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene L. Delamarter Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene L. Delamarter Jr. Obituary
Eugene L. Delamarter Jr.
January 13, 1948 - September 23, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Eugene L. Delamarter Jr. passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, NY. He was 71 years old. Son of the late Eugene and Joanne Misner Delamarter, he was born January 13, 1948 in Liberty, NY.
Eugene was a machine operator for Lycian Lighting in Sugar Loaf, NY.
Survivors include his sons: Eugene L. Delamarter III of Shohola, PA, Vincent Gopel of Pheonix, AZ, Kenneth Gopel of Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY; his daughters: Gretchen Gopel of Chester, NY, Germaine Lenza of Pine Bush, NY, Geraldine Myers of Montague, NY, Dori Myers of Willseyville, NY and Jeanine Lofstedt of Stuart, FL; his 21 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his brother, Paul Delamarter of Canandaigua, NY, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife, Claudia A. Chatterton Gopel and son, Martin Gopel.
Memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 1st at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will begin at 12 p.m. in the Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in the family plot at Monroe Cemetery in Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now