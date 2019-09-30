|
|
Eugene L. Rienecker
Aka " UPS Gene"
February 5, 1947 - September 29, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Eugene L. Rienecker passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019. A Navy Vietnam War Veteran, Son, Brother, Godfather, Uncle and Friend, formerly of Flushing, Queens, NY and a resident of Harriman, NY since 1998, he passed from this world peacefully at Kaplan Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY.
Receiving him with open arms, are his beloved parents, Elizabeth and Frederick Rienecker, and loving sister Barbara Fallon. Gene is survived by his brother Frederick L. Rienecker, and wife Sadie. He is also survived by those who lovingly know him as "Uncs", his Goddaughter, 5 nieces and nephews and 13 grand-nieces and nephews.
Gene was a member of VFW Post 8858, and lifelong supporter of all branches of military service. His patriotism has been infused in his family, passing the belief of 'God and Country' down with such devotion.
Gene retired from the United Parcel Service after 30 years of dedication with the "sunrise sort crew" in Maspeth, Queens. His post-retirement move to Harriman and home-ownership led to many joyous years.
They don't make them like this anymore! After various medical struggles and cancer survival, Gene decided to enter long-term nursing care at Valley View Center, in Goshen, NY. For all the staff and friends that gave daily compassion and care for 8 "roller skating on the ceiling" years -this family thanks.
In God's good time, Gene's last stay has been with the merciful angels at The Kaplan Hospice Residence in Newburgh, NY- this family humbly blesses you for your extraordinary care
To our gentle, patient, and beautiful soul, Cheers!
Visitation will be held from 9:00AM-10:30AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00AM at St. Anastasia's Church in Harriman, NY. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery in Harriman, NY.
In lieu of flowers, ect, please direct all memorial offerings to VFW Post 8858 in Harriman, NY with Gene's best wishes, please thank a veteran or serviceman today.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019