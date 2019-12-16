|
|
Eugene "Gene" Pritzert
October 16, 1941 - December 14, 2019
White Sulpher Springs, NY
Eugene Pritzert, or Gene as he preferred to be called, died in the early morning hours of Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Care Center at Sunset Lake in Liberty, surrounded by his loving family. He was 78.
The son of the late Meyer and Rose Pritzert, Gene was born on October 16, 1941 in New York City.
A master craftsman, Gene and his devoted wife operated their family business, Country Craft Products, making countless pieces of handmade leather goods. Gene also enjoyed photography, metal detecting, and was a proud member of the N.R.A.
He is survived by his wife, Ramona Toth; his son, Dustin Pritzert; his sister, Carol; and his cousin, Elaine.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 18 at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 401 Broadway in Monticello from 10 to 11 a.m., and a funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at the Liberty Cemetery on Cold Spring Road in Liberty.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019