Eugenia Kania
Eugenia Kania
July 22, 1938 - November 30, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Eugenia Kania, "Babci," a lifelong resident of the area, passed away peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020, at Garnet Medical Center in Middletown. She was 82. The daughter of the late Marcin and Karolina Gusciora, she was born on July 22, 1938, in Krzatka, Poland.
Eugenia was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Middletown.
Family and many close friends will miss Babci. Survivors include three children: John Kania and his wife, Susan of Bullville, Peter Kania of Bullville, and Jean Kania of Middletown; granddaughters: Merissa Kania and Autumn Kania of Bullville; great-grandchildren: Kimora and Sami of Bullville; sister, Stefania Szczech from Poland; brother-in-law, Anthony Kania and his wife, Ann from Bayshore; sisters-in-law: Helen Beninson of Bullville, and Doris Kania of Middletown. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Eugenia is predeceased by her late husband of 52 years, Stanley Michael Kania; her brothers: Wojciech, Wladyslaw, Jozef and Krzatka Gusciora; sisters: Julia Piorkiwska, Ewa Bieleni, and Zosia Gusciora; sister-in-law, Rose Reider; brothers-in-law: Martin, Julius, Frank and Joseph Kania.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, December 4 at St. Joseph's Church in Middletown. Burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Eugenia's name to St. Joseph's Church, 149 Cottage Street, Middletown NY 10940 or to the Middletown Humane Society, 142 Bloomingburg Road, Middletown NY 10940. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
