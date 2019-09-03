|
Eugenia Srokosz
November 8, 1920 - August 30, 2019
Wurtsboro, NY
Eugenia Srokosz of Wurtsboro passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Montgomery Nursing Home. She was 98. The daughter of the late Tomas Czaban and Maria Ziemianski Czaban, she was born November 8, 1920 in Kolbuszowa, Poland.
A talented seamstress and creative crafter, Eugenia was a survivor of Nazi German abduction and forced labor during World War II. She was a longtime member and secretary of the Polish National Alliance helping Polish immigrants and was also a member of the Ave Maria Guild at St. Joseph's parish in Wurtsboro. She was loved by all that met her.
She is survived by a son: Marian Srokosz and his wife, Elaine of Wurtsboro; two daughters: Mary Bieniasz of Apple Valley, MN, and Margaret LoCastro of Highland Park, NJ; eight grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 180 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro with Fr. Peter Madori officiating. Burial will follow at the Our Lady of Czestochowa Cemetery in Doylestown, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ave Maria Guild at St. Joseph's Church, P.O. Box 277, Wurtsboro, NY 12790.
Arrangements under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019