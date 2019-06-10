|
Eunice A. Mack, née Simpson
September 22, 1948 - June 8, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Eunice A. Mack, née Simpson, of Ellenville, New York, died June 8, 2019 at Golden Hill Nursing Home, Kingston, NY, after a long illness surrounded by family and friends.
Born to Charlie A. Simpson & Dorothy Daniels September 22nd, 1948 in Tifton, Georgia. Eunice was one of five children. A graduate of Wilson High School class of 1966, Eunice moved to New Paltz, NY shortly after. She met the love of her life, Frank "Gary" Mack in 1969, marrying him June 6th, 1971. She was also a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. Known for her infectious smile and beaming personality, Eunice served within her church in many capacities as she loved her lord & savior, Jesus Christ.
Many knew Eunice from her many years at Jamesway Dept. Store, until its closing in 1995, & Ames Dept. Store from 1996 until its closing in 2002. Eunice always had a way of making you laugh, & feel good about yourself with a kind word, or by singing to you.
She was predeceased by one brother, Bobby L. Simpson in December 1995, and her husband, Frank "Gary" Mack in February 2018.
She is survived by her brother, Charles Leon Simpson of Tillson, NY, two sisters, Jennifer Sheridan of Suffern, NY & Pamela Sheridan of Delray Beach, Florida; three children, Sean Mack of Mechanicville, NY, Jason Mack of Rochester, NY, and Ashiki Mack, & his fiancé, Carrie Coddington of Albany, NY; seven grand children, Elizabeth D. Sherwood-Mack, of Latham, NY, Jessica A. Mack, of Granville, NY, Christian A. Cherry of Ellenville, NY, Alonzo Devers of Blythewood, South Carolina, Kwasidon Sadler, of Albany, NY, Isaiah Mack of Albany, NY, James Warlikowski & his wife, Julie of Malta, NY; two great-grandchildren, Candace & Quinton Warlikowski, of Malta, NY, several nieces & nephews, as well as close friends.
Visiting will be held on Friday, June 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a celebration of her life immediately following at Shiloh Baptist Church, 60 Berme Rd., Ellenville. Burial will take place in Fantinekill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church, of Ellenville, NY.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville 845-647-4343
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 10 to June 11, 2019