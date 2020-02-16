|
|
Eunice Mae Stilwell
December 17, 1933 - February 16, 2020
Slate Hill, NY
Mrs. Eunice Mae Stilwell of Slate Hill, NY, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was 86.
She was born December 17, 1933 in Port Jervis, NY the daughter of the late Vernon Ace and the late Grace E. Roche Wright.
Eunice was a graduate of Port Jervis High School. She worked as a Butcher at Markovits Butcher Shop in Port Jervis, she then went on to work as a Bus Driver and a Dispatcher for the Minisink Valley Central School District. She was a member of the Orange County Antique Auto Club.
She was married to her loving husband, Raymond E. Stilwell, Sr. for 59 years until his passing in 2016.
A family statement read: "She was a loving mother who would do anything for her family. She was caring and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Eunice and her late husband also loved to travel to Daytona, FL where they could enjoy their second home. She will be greatly missed."
Surviving are her five children: Grace (Steven) White of Slate Hill, NY, Ernie Stilwell of Slate Hill, NY, Peggy Stilwell (Heinz Strait) of Unionville, NY, Paul (Stephanie) Stilwell of Lehighton, PA; and Wendy (Steve) James of Slate Hill, NY; three grandchildren: Megan (Richard) Wieboldt, Ryan and Matthew Stilwell; two great grandchildren, Hannah and Silas Wieboldt; also several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her siblings; Shirley Zeller, Vernon (Herk) Wright, and Mary Roussos.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19th at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc., 100 East Main Street Port Jervis Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19th at the funeral home with Rev. Albert Potgieter officiating. A burial of ashes will be in the Ridgebury Cemetery in Slate Hill in the spring at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eunice to the .
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home. For additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 16 to Feb. 21, 2020