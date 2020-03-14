|
Eunice Sampson
October 5, 1929 - March 13, 2020
Matamoras, PA
Eunice H. Sampson, 90 of Matamoras, PA passed away on Friday March 13, 2020 in Freedon, NJ. She was born on October 5, 1929 in Madison, WI, the daughter of the late Arthur M. Hoffman and Helen K. Wiese Hoffman. Eunice was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Port Jervis, a member of the PJ Womens Bowling Team, and The D&H Square Dancers. She is survived by daughter, Karen Meyer and husband, Al of Milford, PA; son, Ronald Sampson and wife, Kathy of Bremerton, WA; three grandchildren: Amy DuFour and husband, David, Chelsea Rasmussen and husband, Joshua, Corbit Sampson and fiancé, Ashley; several nieces and a nephew.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860 or the .
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY 12771. For information, directions, or to send a condolence note to the family please visit www.knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2020