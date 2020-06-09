Eva Foley
September 14, 1926 - June 5, 2020
Milford, PA
Eva Foley of Milford, PA passed away on June 5, 2020 in Milford. She was 93 years old.
Born in Germany on September 14, 1926, she was the daughter of Martha and Alfred Willnich.
Eva was a stay-at-home mother to her five children. She always made sure that their home was open to all of their friends. A family statement reads, "Mom was a wonderful person to all of the people she came in contact with. She always put the needs of her family and friends first, before the needs of her own. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and all that knew her."
Eva was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood Lake, NY and The Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Dingman's Ferry, PA.
Eva is survived by her children: Donald Foley, James Foley, Laura Orlando and her husband, John, and Thomas Foley; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald and daughter, Diane Foley.
Due to the corona virus restrictions on public gatherings, arrangements will be private.
Arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
