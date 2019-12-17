Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Eva Lozada De Gravel


1939 - 2019
Eva Lozada De Gravel Obituary
Eva Lozada de Gravel
May 19, 1939 - December 14, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Eva Lozada de Gravel, 80, entered into rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019. The daughter of the late Evaristo and Eva (Matos) Lozado, she was born in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico.
Eva was a 1957 graduate of Howard Taft High School, Bronx, NY. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, and Quilters of the Hudson Highlands. Eva was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family deeply. She loved to host family occasions and holidays at her home. She was an excellent quilter and seamstress. She will always be loved and remembered by all.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Pierre (Baldy Pete) Gravel; her son, Christopher Gravel and his wife Barbara; siblings: Diana Lozada (Tucson, AZ), Wilda Negron (Middletown, NY), Wilma Camis (Middletown, NY), Carmen (Oli) Cabrera (Marlboro, NY); grandchildren, Michael and Madison Gravel; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother, Herman Lozada.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. pm Thursday, December 19 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Sacred Heart Church, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to at . To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
