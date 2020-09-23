1/1
Eva Marie Cuccio
Eva Marie Cuccio
September 17, 1933 - September 20, 2020
Montgomery, NY
Eva Marie Cuccio of Montgomery, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in Holmes, NY. She was 87.
The daughter of the late Lionel and Julienne Livernoche Bonin, she was born September 17, 1933 in Moosup, CT. She was the widow of Anthony Cuccio, the love of her life for over 65 years.
Survivors include her two daughters, Anita J. Chomyn and husband, John of Milford, PA and Julienne Slichko and husband, James of Wynantskill, NY; grandchildren: Robert A. Stormes and partner, Desiree Prush, Zachary A. Stormes and fiancee, Amanda Hofstee, and Dylan Slichko; sister, Claire Chiappini and Daniel of Hornell, NY; sister-in-law; Dorothy Bonin (2nd wife of Lionel Jr. Bonin) of Florida; brother-in-law, Joseph Cuccio and wife, Mary Ann of Hackensack, NJ; step grandchildren, Derek Chomyn and Andrew Chomyn; also many loved nieces and nephews; many loved friends including Zee Dunbar, Nancy, Frank and Kirk Dias.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Oscar and his wife, Hellen and Lionel Jr. "Buddy" and his first wife, Cecelia Bonin; sisters: Theresa Bonin Indorato, Jannette and her husband, Tony Sclafani.
Cremation will take place privately.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
