Eva Melnick Cooper
February 12, 2020
New Haven, CT, Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Eva Melnick Cooper, 96, of New Haven, died peacefully with her family at her side at Yale New Haven Hospital Wednesday evening. Devoted wife of the late Bernard "Bert" Cooper, who came to CT to head the ILGWU, they settled the family in West Haven where they were the beloved parents of three sons: David (Barbara) of Hamden, CT, Peter (Kathy) of San Mateo, CA, and Marshall (Barbara) of Matamoras, PA. Many grandchildren followed, and to her great delight, her first great grand baby who called her Bubby.
Born and raised in Port Jervis, NY, Eva is the last survivor of 10 children of George and Mary Melnick, who escaped Czarist Russia to make a new home in America. Retired from the job she excelled in and loved as administrative assistant in the New Haven Board of Education, and after several years in Coconut Creek, FL, and Port Jervis, Eva found her true senior home at The Towers, where she lived for more than a decade. Her spiritual side grew with The Towers Synagogue, becoming a Bat Mitzvah at aged 90, supporting several charities, and expressing her passion for music and singing by participating in The Towers chorus. The family is grateful to Eva's devoted companion, Pinkee Belden, for her friendship, care and kindness.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 16th at Congregation Sinai Memorial Park, Farwell Street, West Haven, followed by a memorial service and reception at 12:30 p.m. at The Towers, 18 Tower Lane, New Haven, CT 06519. Shiva will be observed on Sunday fromm 5 - 8 pm and Monday from 11 - 2 pm at The Towers Apartment 901.
Donations in Eva's honor may be made to The Towers Foundation, designated to support The Towers Synagogue. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure and Sons Funeral Home, New Haven.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020