Evelyn B. Valastro
December 1, 1930 - May 10, 2020
Monroe, NY
Evelyn B. Valastro passed away peacefully at home on May 10, 2020 with her loving family by her side. Born on December 1, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Gladys Gregory-Barr.
Evelyn was raised in Monroe, NY by her mother Gladys and her stepfather Harry Gaiewski. She graduated from Monroe High in 1948 and was proud to be a lifelong Monroe resident.
Evelyn was the Bookkeeper for S.J. Valastro Plumbing & Heating, Inc. in Monroe. She also dedicated many years being a Girl Scout leader. Evelyn was a member of Sacred Heart Church.
Evelyn devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. One of her favorite pastimes was traveling with her husband in their motorhome. They made countless trips across the country but her favorite place of all time was Lake George, NY, where they spent their honeymoon in 1949. Evelyn loved planning annual camping trips to Lake George with her family and friends. She also enjoyed spending time in her Florida house. Evelyn will always be remembered buzzing around town in her bright yellow VW Beetle.
Evelyn is survived by her loving, doting husband of 70 years, Stephen J. Valastro, Sr.; her children: Stephen J. Valastro, Jr., and his wife, Lesa, of Montgomery, NY, Elizabeth Mahin and
her husband, Jeff of St. Augustine, FL, John Valastro and his wife, Juanita of St. Augustine, FL; and Melissa Rallo and her husband, Jack of Chester, NY; her grandchildren: Nicholas,
Christopher, Stephen, Jeffery, Nicole, Cameron, Shawn, Daniel, Michael and Jessica, and her great-grandchildren: Christian, Kira, Everly and one on the way. Evelyn was predeceased by her siblings: Ginny Hawxhurst, Greg Garew and Burt Garew.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank Evelyn's sister-in-law, Mary Lou Garew, for her never ending support. They would also like to send sincere appreciation to her caregivers Susie, Jo Ann, Alisha, and Nadya for all the loving care they gave her. Finally, they are grateful to Horizon Family Medical, Good Samaritan Home Care, and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties for the care they provided which made it possible for Evelyn to stay in her home until her passing.
Due to COVID-19, services will be private. Interment will take place at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Goshen, NY. A memorial service will be held at the cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Volunteer Ambulance Corp, P.O. Box 841, Monroe, NY 10949. www.monroeems.org (for online donations, please note "In Loving Memory of Evelyn" as a special instruction)
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 15 to May 17, 2020.