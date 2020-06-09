Evelyn Beatrice Kelly
February 6, 1922 - June 7, 2020
Wallkill, NY
It is with great sadness that the family of Evelyn Beatrice Heaslip Kelly, announces her passing on June 7, 2020. She was 98 years old. She was the daughter of the late Herbert Heaslip and Jessie (Hotaling) Heaslip. Evelyn was born on February 6, 1922 in New York City, NY.
Evelyn worked as an executive secretary at Bigelow Carpet in New York City. She was a fierce businesswoman during a time when it wasn't so popular. Along with her husband, Jack, they owned and operated three Card Carousel Shops in Delaware and Pennsylvania. It was very important to Aunt Lynn and Uncle Jack that their nieces and nephews work hard and become successful adults. They gave all of us our first job in their stores and by their example taught us the value of hard work and how important it was to have a strong work ethic. After selling their stores, they moved up to "the country" where she worked at SUNY New Paltz College in the business department until she retired. Evelyn was affectionately and lovingly referred to as "Aunt Lynn" by her many nieces, nephews and friends alike, but her nickname "Babe" was reserved for the love of her life, Jack, but was eventually picked up by her nephews Dennis, Gil and John. She had a deep love for her family, friends and her church, The Reformed Church of Shawangunk in the Bruynswick Section of the Town of Shawangunk, where she was a dedicated member for over 50 years.
Evelyn had a contagious laugh and a wonderful sense of humor. Her blue eyes sparkled with laughter and her smile warmed the hearts of all who knew her. She was the life of the party and would tell stories to everyone who would listen. Aunt Lynn had a saying for everything and in her later years would say at every passing birthday, "God doesn't want me and the Devil doesn't know what to do with me". She was a true lover of animals and always gave her pets a wonderful home. Aunt Lynn's home was always filled with large family gatherings in a house filled with love and laughter. We enjoyed many years of celebrations at "The Kelly Compound" and these memories will live on in our minds and hearts forever. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Evelyn is survived by her sister-in-law, Ellen Morrissey of Cornwall, NY; and several nieces and nephews in the Kelly Family and the Heaslip Family.
She was predeceased by her loving husband of 69 years, John "Jack" Kelly and her brother, Herbert Heaslip.
Due to the current health crisis, her funeral and burial will be held privately for the immediate family. A public service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Evelyn's name to The Reformed Church of Shawangunk, 1166 Hoagerburgh Road, Wallkill, NY 12589 or The Shawangunk Valley Fire Department, 2150 Bruynswick Road, PO Box 440, Wallkill, NY 12589.
The family is very grateful to the Shawangunk Valley Fire Department for the help, care and concern they showed to Aunt Lynn through the years.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
