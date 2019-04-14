|
Evelyn C. Burnett
July 31, 1934 - April 5, 2019
Washingtonville, NY
Evelyn C. Burnett, formerly of Washingtonville, NY, passed away on Friday, April 5th, 2019 in Holly Ridge, NC. She was 84 years old. She was born on July 31, 1934 to Inez and Leland Shultis in Arena, NY. She was a graduate of Margaretville Central High School.
She was married to her beloved husband, Allen Burnett from May 21, 1961 until his passing on June 5th, 2004. She adored animals, fishing, traveling and will be remembered as a wonderful cook and baker.
She will be deeply missed by her four children: Elizabeth and her husband, Neil Doyle, Margaret and her husband, Ted Mija, Alison and her husband, John Wright, and Allen Burnett; her five grandchildren: Alicia Burnett, John Wright Jr., Allen Wright, Lee Wright and Alex Burnett; her sister, Lois Davis and her brother, Leland Charles Shultis; also several nieces and nephews. She is pre-deceased by Leonard, Lynn and Francis Shultis.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday April 16 at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17 at the funeral home. Interment is to follow at Andes Cemetery, 211 Lower Main St., Andes, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to . To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019