Evelyn Catania
Formerly of Newburgh, NY
It is with sadness that we have to say good-bye to Evelyn. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She had a deep love for our dad, her family, friends and her commitment to patriotism.
Mom was born and raised in Colonie, NY. Before marriage, during World War II, Mom contributed as many young women did at the time, to the "war effort". She used micrometers to calibrate the sights used in fighter planes that were flown in the war.
She and Dad married while Dad was on furlough during WWII. After living in South Carolina where Dad was stationed, they relocated to Newburgh, NY and spent their lives in the area, including Campbell Hall and Cornwall, NY.
Mom was very involved in the preservation of history as a reenactor at the New Windsor Cantonment, New Windsor, NY, helping to make history more tangible to visitors at the historic site. Evelyn was very pleased to have reached her 25th year membership in the Quassaick Chapter, DAR.
Always very modest, few knew that Mom was also a gifted "oil on canvas" artist and talented seamstress who could design and sew just about anything she wanted to create. In the kitchen, our mom was a culinary artist as well, delighting all of us especially with her baked goods. Thank you Mom.
Our mother devoted herself to our father and to us, but most especially, to the dedication, care, and love of our "special needs" sibling. As we have all been told at some point in our lives that people "loved being in the presence of our mom". Her kindness and sincerity was observed by all.
Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, Maud and Henry Eckert; husband, C. Raymond Catania, Sr.; daughter, Patricia (Catania) Pizzo; and grandson, Anthony Pizzo.
Evelyn is survived by her children: son, C. Raymond Catania, Jr. and wife, Galina of NY; daughter, Christine (Catania) Johnston and husband, William of SC; son, R. John Catania and wife, Linda of CO; and daughter, Carol Catania of CO; grandchildren: Louise Pizzo and husband, John Channel of NY; Raymond Pizzo and wife, Jennifer of NY; John Pizzo, Jr. of FL; Kevin Johnston and wife, Erica Sparrow of NY; Kim O'Toole and husband, Patrick of CO; Adam Cohen of MO; great-grandchildren: Brendan O'Toole of CO and Kayley O'Toole of CO; and several nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 at the Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh, with entombment immediately following. In lieu of flowers please donate to Special Olympics
